Leh, September 25: A medium-intensity earthquake jolted Ladakh on Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh at 4:27 pm. There are no reports of any collateral damage or injury in the earthquake. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of 4.5 Magnitude Hits 119 Km North-Northwest of Kargil.

Panic gripped the area due to the tremors. After the quake struck the area, people immediately rushed out of their houses. The quake occurred 92-km ENE of Ladakh’s capital Leh. More details are still awaited. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 Jolts Kargil.

On September also, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir. According to details by the NCS, the medium intensity quake occurred 435-km north-northwest of Kargil, Ladakh. No injuries or collateral damage was reported.

