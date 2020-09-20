Champhai, September 20: A medium-intensity earthquake hits Mizoram’s Champhai district on Sunday. The quake was measured at 4.6 on the Richter Scale. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) the earthquake occurred near Champhai at around 7:29 am. Earthquake in Mizoram: 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes Aizawl, Tremors Also felt in Assam.

Till now, there are no reports on any collateral damage or injury due to the quake. Panic gripped the area due to tremors. More details are still awaited. It is the second earthquake in the region in two days. Earthquake in Mizoram: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Reported Near Champhai Town in The Northeastern State.

Tweet by ANI:

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred near Champhai (Mizoram) at 0729 hours: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

On Friday night, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was reported near Champhai. The epicentre of the earthquake was 120 km east (E) of Champhai. The quake struck at 11:23 pm IST. There were no reports of any collateral damage due to tremors.

