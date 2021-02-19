Pithoragarh, February 19: A medium-intensity earthquake struck Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand on Friday evening. The quake measuring magnitude four on the Richter scale jolted Pithoragarh at 4:38 pm on February 19. Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage and injuries due to the quake. Earthquake in Uttarakhand: 3.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarkashi.

According to reports, the depth of the quake was 8 km. Panic gripped the areas after the tremors. People rushed out of their houses as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, the epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 33 km north-northeast of Pithoragarh. More details are still awaited.

Earlier this month, on February 7, a glacier had burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand. It led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses, and the nearby Rishiganga power project killing over 60 people, while many have been missing.

