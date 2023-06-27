New Delhi, June 27: Leading bourses BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut on June 29 due to Eid al-Adha also known as Bakrid. Earlier, the holiday was scheduled for June 28.

The change came after the Maharashtra government declared June 29 a public holiday as the festival of Bakrid falls on this day instead of June 28 declared earlier. Eid-Ul-Azha 2023: Strictly Follow Government Guidelines While Offering Sacrifice on Bakrid, Do Not Share Pictures of Slaughtered Animals, Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind Tells Muslims.

Bakrid Holiday on June 29 Not on June 28:

Bakrid is an Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims across the world.