New Delhi, June 27: Leading bourses BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut on June 29 due to Eid al-Adha also known as Bakrid. Earlier, the holiday was scheduled for June 28.
The change came after the Maharashtra government declared June 29 a public holiday as the festival of Bakrid falls on this day instead of June 28 declared earlier. Eid-Ul-Azha 2023: Strictly Follow Government Guidelines While Offering Sacrifice on Bakrid, Do Not Share Pictures of Slaughtered Animals, Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind Tells Muslims.
Bakrid Holiday on June 29 Not on June 28:
Stock exchanges reschedule Bakri Id holiday to June 29 from June 28, says NSE#stockexchanges #stockmarket #BakriEid #Bakrid2023 #NSE #BSE pic.twitter.com/BDPByJRHla
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 27, 2023
Bakrid is an Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims across the world.