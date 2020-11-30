Assam, November 30: The elementary schools in the state will reopen from January 1, 2021, in a staggered manner. Detailed SOPs regarding the same will be released, shared Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier this month, the state government allowed students of Class 6 and above can attend school, but only after consent from their parents. Schools were following an odd-even system to minimise the risk of spreading the infection. Schools Reopen in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand With Strict COVID-19 Precautions, View Pics.

The education department decided that students of classes 6, 7, 9 and 12 will have classroom teachings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week while those of classes 8, 10 and 11 will come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Elementary Schools to Reopen From January 1, 2021:

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has crossed 94 lakh, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. With 38,772 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, India's overall COVID-19 tally stood at 94,31,692.

