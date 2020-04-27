Homeopaths Permitted by Ayush Ministry to Treat COVID-19 Patients? PIB Fact-Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on WhatsApp

Fake news on WhatsApp | (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, April 27: Messages are making the rounds of messaging application WhatsApp, claiming that homeopaths are now permitted by the Centre to treat COVID-19 patients. As the misinformation gained pace, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) - the government's official media arm - issued a statement to debunk the fake news. AYUSH Ministry Guidelines For Enhancing Immunity: Self-Care Ayurveda Measures That PM Narendra Modi Referred to in His Address to The Nation.

The social media handle of PIB Fact Check clarified that the Centre has not issued permission to homeopaths to treat coronavirus cases. To validate its clarificatory note, the PIB attached the statement recently released by the Ayush Ministry, which only mandated research in the realm of Ayurveda to address prophylaxis and clinical management of COVID-19.

The PIB has concluded that the claims going viral on WhatsApp are absolutely false, and that the Homeopaths do not have the prerequisite permission to treat cases of novel coronavirus. The permission issued by the Ayush Ministry is only limited to short-term research project in evaluation the impact of ayurveda in clinical management of COVID-19.

See PIB Fact Check's Tweet

#PIBFactcheck Claim : Whatsapp forwards say Ayush Ministry has permitted #Homeopaths to treat #COVID2019india patients Fact : Incorrect. Ministry has only created a mechanism for short-term research proposals to evaluate role of Ayush interventions for #covid_19 . Read below : pic.twitter.com/l4SWFilkO4 — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 26, 2020

Coronavirus cases in India are so far being treated only in state-run hospitals and those private institutes which have been permitted by the government. The contagious disease is being address through a symptomatic treatment combined with isolation to reduce the viral load.

A vaccine or cure is desperately awaited by all nations across the globe, as the worldwide tally of cases has crossed the 2,995,000-mark. The global death toll has climbed to 207,022. India, a nation of 1.3 billion, has so far recorded over 27,000 cases and 872 deaths.

