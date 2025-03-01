Etah, February 28: Two persons died and as many were injured when their motorcycles collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district early Friday, police said. The accident occurred around 3 am on the Jalesar-Firozabad road near Brijpur Barhela village when Shiva (18), from Dharampur village in Sakrauli, was returning home after picking up his cousin Rahul for his sister's wedding scheduled on Saturday, they said.

Meanwhile, Arbaz Ali (22), a resident of Masroolgani in Firozabad district, was returning home with a friend, Faizan, after attending an Urs fair in Jalesar, they added.According to police, the collision was so severe that Shiva and Arbaz died on the spot, while Rahul and Faizan received serious injuries. The injured were taken to Agra's emergency hospital for treatment, a police officer said.

Shiva's elder brother, Shivam said that his sister's wedding was scheduled on Saturday, and his brother had gone to pick up Rahul, just a kilometer away from home. He alleged that a motorcycle coming from the wrong side crashed into his brother's bike, killing him on the spot.

"Now, before my sister's wedding, my brother's funeral is being prepared for," he said. A relative at the wedding said that they were supposed to welcome the groom's procession, but now they are mourning the loss of a young life. Police said both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.