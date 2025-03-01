Bhopal, February 28: Four Bhopal residents, returning home from the recently concluded Kumbh Mela, met a tragic end on the Kanpur-Sagar Highway on Friday in a collision which even left experienced rescue teams shaken. The incident occurred at Bara Nala near Srinagar village of Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. A truck, barrelling down the road at breakneck speed, smashed head-on into their car, dragging the wreckage for over 50 meters, police sources said.

Soon after the accident, a traffic jam occurred on the highway, making the rescue of the injured difficult for the police. The truck driver fled the scene soon after the accident, police sources said. The sheer force of the impact reduced the vehicle to a crumpled heap, leaving rescuers no choice but to deploy heavy machinery like earthmoving equipment to extract the victims. Prayagraj Accident: 10 Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Devotees Killed As Car Collides With Bus on Prayagraj-Mirzapur Highway in Uttar Pradesh.

Three bodies of the deceased - identified as Naresh, Puja, and Avdhesh - were taken out after an hour-long battle for life within the car wreckage trapped under the truck. The fourth occupant – a lady who was grievously injured, clung to life but succumbed at the district hospital Mahoba. Police sources described the scene as harrowing, with twisted metal and shattered glass strewn across the asphalt. Jabalpur Accident: 6 Devotees From Belagavi Dead, 2 Injured While Travelling to Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh (Watch Video).

Police suspect reckless speeding on both sides may have triggered the deadly crash. In another road accident, four persons were killed on the Jabalpur-Nagpur National Highway in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. A family was returning from a wedding celebration when a speeding truck, carrying vegetables, ploughed into their motorcycle near Ghoghari village, leaving no survivors.

The deceased were identified as Ghanshyam Jharia (50), his wife Sushila (45), and their young granddaughters Ambika (13) and Ramdoot (11). The collision was so devastating that it caused the truck to overturn, spilling its cargo and leaving the area in chaos. In both cases, investigations are underway while the bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2025 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).