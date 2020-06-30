Andhra Pradesh, June 30: Two workers died, four hospitalised following leakage of Benzimidazole gas at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam. The accident occurred due to leakage at 11.30 PM on Monday night. More details on this news are awaited.

Uday Kumar, Inspector, Parwada Police Station confirmed that the situation is under control now. The two people who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. The gas has not spread anywhere else.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the accident at Sainar Life Sciences Pharma company at Parawada. The factory was shut down immediately as a precautionary measure, said Andhra Pradesh CM's Office.

According to the Times of India report, when the incident occurred, over 30 workers were in the pharma factory. The cause of the gas leakage is yet to be ascertained. Vizag Gas Leak: Leakage at LG Polymers Plugged, Situation Under Control, Says Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang.

The unfortunate incident took place close o the heels of the incident, where twelve people were killed in a gas leak at LG Polymers India Ltd, a South Korean-owned factory making polystyrene products, and hundreds of people fell sick on May 7 in Visakhapatnam.

