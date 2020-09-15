New Delhi, September 15: Raghav Chadha, Delhi Assembly's Peace & Harmony Committee chief Raghav Chadha in a press briefing said that Ajit Mohan, Facebook India VP and MD was summoned over its role in Delhi riots. To which, Facebook has asked to withdraw summon as 'regulation of intermediaries like Facebook falls within the exclusive authority of Government of India.'

He further highlighted that Facebook's letter in disregard of committee's privilege and refusal to appear before the committee is an attempt to conceal crucial facts in relation to its role in Delhi riots. A fresh summon will be issued to it in line with principles of natural justice, said Chadha. What is UAPA? Know All About The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, The Law Under Which Umar Khalid Has Been Arrested.

Here's what Raghav Chadha said:

Facebook's letter is in disregard of committee's privilege. Facebook's refusal to appear before the committee is an attempt to conceal crucial facts in relation to its role in Delhi riots. Fresh summons will be issued to it in line with principles of natural justice:Raghav Chadha https://t.co/Cd1q0iXUSG — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

According to a Wall Street Journal report published last month, Facebook India executive Ankhi Das posted messages of her support for BJP for several years on a Facebook group of the company’s employees and detailed efforts to help the party win the 2014 national election. Chadda last month had said that the Committee received several complaints against the Facebook officials for their alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to stop hateful content in India for vested reasons.

On Monday, Delhi Police arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with northeast Delhi riots that broke out in February this year.

