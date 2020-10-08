Mumbai, October 8: Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, issued a strongly-worded statement to refute the allegations levelled against the channel by Mumbai Police. Goswami rejected his channel's involvement in the alleged "fake TRP ratings" racket, claiming that there is no BARC report which has red-flagged the role of Republic TV. TRP Fraud Scam: Mumbai Police Says Select-Households 'Paid', Allege Republic TV's Involvement.

The top news anchor further said that his channel would be filing a criminal defamation suit against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over the allegations made against Republic TV. The charges, Goswami said, is an attempt to divert attention from the city police's probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case which is "under the cloud".

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's Full Statement

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's statement pic.twitter.com/axhbJZ47eA — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

The Mumbai Police chief, in a press conference today, claimed that three news channels including two local media groups and Republic TV are involved in a racket to manipulate television rating points. Former employees of Hansa Research group are also suspected to be involved.

Singh, citing the preliminary probe, claimed that the select-households which are part of the survey to determine TRP ratings were paid "Rs 400-Rs 500" to keep these channels open. Around 2,000 households were paid such amounts, he said.

"Two people have been arrested in connection with false TRP racket. The name of Republic channel is coming out in investigation. It's directors, promoters or employees are likely to be involved. We are in process of investigating them," Singh added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).