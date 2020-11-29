New Delhi, November 29: Farmers' unions on Sunday rejected Centre's offer of early talks to resolve the deadlock over protests against recently enacted farm laws. The joint forum of 30- farmer unions unanimously rejected the offer of talks. On Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah, offered to hold talks before December 3 if the protest venue is shifted. Farmers Protest in Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union Unmoved by Amit Shah's 'Conditional Offer' For Talks.

According to farmers, the Union Home Minister's offer was a conditional one. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Jagjit Singh Dalewal said that farmers unions unanimously rejected the offer of holding talks if the venue of the protest if shifted to Nirankari ground in Burari instead of Jantar Mantra. Farmers want to hold the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Farmers Protesting at Jantar Mantar:

Farmers continue their protest against the farm laws at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/ZghQzVZE0g — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

Shah, on Saturday, said that the government is committed to the cause of farmers and is ready to deliberate on each point of apprehension raised by the demonstrators. "If farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day," Shah stated.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the recently enacted farm laws during his Mann ki Baat address to the nation. PM Modi said that laws are framed for the benefits of the Indian farmers. He even asked farmers not to believe in rumours about the farm laws.

Even as the Centre allotted Nirankari Sangram Ground in Burari for protest, many farmers are still protesting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border). Three farm laws were enacted by Parliament in September. The passage of the bills stirred protests across the country because farmers fear they will no longer get the Minimum Support Price. Opposition parties term these bills as "anti-farmer".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).