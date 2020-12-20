Meerut, December 20: The members of Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti and farmers associated with it begin their tractor march towards Ghaziabad on Sunday. They have started the march and will join the ongoing farmers' protest at Indirapuram. Scores of farmers are already at the site protesting against new farm laws passed by the centre in September. Farmers' Protest: Farmer Leader Gives 24 Hour Ultimatum to Ghaziabad Administration to Resolve Grievances.

In the video shared by news agency ANI in Twitter, the farmers can be seen getting in their tractors and start marching towards Indirapuram. Hundreds of people are participating in the tractor march. They will cover the are from Meerut to Ghaziabad on their tractors and join the other protesting farmers. The Indian national Flag can be seen put up in their vehicles. Farmers' Protest: 10,000 Farmers from Gujarat to Reach Delhi in Next 15 Days.

Watch the Video Here:

#WATCH Meerut: Farmers & members of Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti begin their tractor march towards Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in support of Centre's 3 farm laws. Visuals from Partapur in Meerut pic.twitter.com/yPxBLs3ro9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2020

The farmers' protest against the farm laws enters into 25th day today. There had been five rounds of inconclusive talks between the farmers and the centre. The farmers' unions have already rejected the draft proposal sent by the government. They have been stuck to their demand of repealing all the three farm laws. Despite government's assurance on MSP, they refuse to back down.

