Chandigarh, September 18: A farmers' body in Punjab announced that it will hold a 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 and intensify their protest against the three farm-related Bills by the Centre. Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Punjab said that the decision was taken to protest against the three agriculture ordinances by the government. Reports inform that different farmer organisations in Punjab have already given a call for a bandh on September 25 in protest against the Bills. Farmer Bills: What Are The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Are Farmers Protesting? Know All About These.

On Monday, the government had introduced several farm-related Bills in Lok Sabha. They included Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday had passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at "transforming" the farm sector and "raising" farmers'' income. Lok Sabha Passes Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce Bill and Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

Here's the tweet:

We have decided to hold a 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the three agriculture ordinances: Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee #Punjab pic.twitter.com/HeI5JRx5XB — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

Farmers have expressed fear and concerns that the legislations will pave a way for dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system and they will be at the mercy of big corporates. In August, the Punjab assembly had passed a resolution, rejecting the ordinances introduced by parliament earlier and replaced by the three Bills.

On Thursday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged opposition parties not to politicise the agriculture-related bills aimed at boosting the income of farmers and said minimum support price (MSP) will stay. Adding further, Tomar said that the farm-related bills will revolutionise the lives of farmers as the farmers were 'chained' to agriculture markets but now they will have the freedom to sell their produce.

