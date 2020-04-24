Faulty Antibody Test Kits to Be Returned to Countries They Were Procured From, Including China, India Has Not Paid Single Penny Yet, Says Dr Harsh Vardhan

Rapid Testing Kits For COVID-19 (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 24: The government on Friday said that all the faulty antibody kits will be returned from the countries they have been received from. According to a tweet by ANI, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India has not paid a penny for these testing kits and it shall be returned to whichever country it has been received from. "Faulty antibody test kits will be returned, irrespective of which country they were procured from, including China. We have not paid a single penny yet", Vardhan said. Catch Live Updates Related to Coronavirus in India and Other Parts of the World

Vardhan and MoS (Health and Family Welfare) Ashwini Choubey held a meeting via video conferencing with State health ministers, to review actions on COVID-19 management in the country. During the meet, Vardhan also stated that several officers are sent to support people and help the government on how to help people of the nation. "Wherever there is a need, we have also sent our senior officers to support you, they are not sent as monitors. They are there for hand-holding and cooperation so we get feedback on how to further extend help", Vardhan said. COVID-19 Tally in India Rises to 23,077, Death Toll Mounts to 718.

On April 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had told States to stop use of rapid testing kits of COVID-19 for two days after they gave inaccurate results. ICMR Chief Scientist Raman Gangakhedkar had said that the kits would be tested and validated by the on-ground teams instead of labs as COVID-19 was a new disease and the testing kits required to be refined.