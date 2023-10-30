Kolkata, October 30: The recently concluded Durga Puja Festival 2023 in West Bengal was celebrated with fervour and gaiety. However, the festival also saw several hospitals in Kolkata witnessing a spike in the number of patients who allegedly suffered heart attacks during the puja period. The spike in heart attack cases during the festive season is also known as "festive heart syndrome".

The condition is reportedly said to have been triggered by exertion, binge eating, drinking and pandal hopping, among other reasons. As per a report in the Times of India, people who suffered heart attacks during the Durga Puja period had severe "myocardial infarction" or a heart attack which was caused by blocked arteries. Doctors who saw a significant spike in "festive heart syndrome" said that in most cases, the patients were aged below 40. Young Cricketer Dies on Field in Kolkata, Suffers ‘Cardiac Arrest’.

While there has been a spike in heart attack cases in Kolkata, let's take a look at the numbers. As per the report, BP Poddar Hospital saw 51 patients being admitted with heart attacks between October 21 and 26. On October 24 alone, a total of 14 patients were admitted due to heart attack. On the other hand, nearly 20 patients were rushed to three units of AMRI Hospitals following heart attacks between October 21 and 24.

Similarly, Charnock Hospital received 14 heart attack patients during the festive period. Speaking about the sudden rise in heart attack cases, Supriyo Chakrabarty, CEO of BP Poddar Hospital, said, "Most common triggers have been exertion, sudden excitement or those with a history of irregular and unhealthy diet and binge-drinking." Bishnu Pada Ray Dies of Heart Attack in West Bengal: BJP MLA From Dhupguri Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Passes Away at Kolkata Hospital.

While the reasons for the spike in heart attack cases vary from exertion to binge eating and pandal hopping, KM Mandana, cardio-thoracic surgeon of Fortis Hospital, said that sudden "unaccustomed exertion" could lead to a heart attack. Consumption of unhealthy foods, physical exertion, and sudden changes in routine are some factors that could trigger heart attacks.

