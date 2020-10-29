Mumbai, Oct 29: Two incidents of minor fire were reported at different places in Mumbai on Thursday, but there was no report of any person getting injured, a civic official said.

The first incident occurred in Powai, an eastern suburb, where a minor fire broke out at a flat in 17-storied Trikuta Tower building around 10.45 am, he said.

In the second incident, a vehicle caught fire at a service centre of a leading car manufacturer at Andheri (E) around 12.20 pm, the official said. Maharashtra: Part of Building Collapses in Dombivli, No Injuries Reported.

"Both the fires were categorised as level 1 (minor) by the Mumbai Fire Brigade," he added.

While the fire brigade personnel doused the blaze in the flat by 11.20 am, the fire at the car service centre was extinguished within around 15 minutes, the official said. PTI