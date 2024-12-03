New Delhi, December 3: About 533 consumer complaints have been registered under the food and beverages category in the consumer commissions during the last two years, said the government on Tuesday. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, BL Verma, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said that Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of complaints (112), followed by Rajasthan (88), Haryana (57) and Kerala (51).

Assam had three complaints -- the lowest --, while Chandigarh and Uttarakhand had four each. Verma informed that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was established in 2008 under the Food Safety and Standards Act, of 2006. Its primary aim was to “lay down science-based standards for articles of food and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale, and import to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption”. Can Cake Cause Cancer? FSSAI Issues Warning to Public After Carcinogenic Artificial Food Colours Found in 12 Bakery Varieties in Karnataka.

Under the Act, there are specific provisions “for penal action concerning substandard food, misbranded food, and unsafe food”. The regulator “conducts regular surveillance, monitoring, inspection, and random sampling of food products including milk, milk products, and baby food”. It also provides mobile food testing labs called Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs) to extend the reach of basic testing facilities in remote areas of the country. Packaged Drinking Water Now Under High-Risk Category: Why Did FSSAI Put Bottled Mineral Water Under High-Risk Food Category?.

“In terms of the Consumer Protection (Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions) Rules, 2020, framed under the aegis of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, no fee has to be paid for filing complaints where the value of goods or services paid as consideration is up to Rs 5,00,000,” the government said. Meanwhile, the ministry also launched the E-daakhil portal for the online filing of consumer complaints. In addition, video conferencing facilities have been provided at National and state-level Consumer Commissions.

