Mumbai, December 2: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has recently classified packaged drinking water and mineral water as a “High-Risk Food Category.” This decision, announced on November 29, mandates stricter safety protocols for these products. As part of the new regulations, manufacturers will now be subject to annual, risk-based inspections before being granted a license or registration.

The move follows the government’s decision to eliminate the requirement for Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for the packaged water industry, simplifying the regulatory process. This shift places a greater focus on risk-based surveillance and compliance to safeguard consumer health. The FSSAI order mandates rigorous safety checks for manufacturers before issuing licenses, aiming to curb contamination risks. Let’s explore why FSSAI has categorized packaged drinking water as a high-risk food. Can Cake Cause Cancer? FSSAI Issues Warning to Public After Carcinogenic Artificial Food Colours Found in 12 Bakery Varieties in Karnataka.

Here's Why FSSAI Classifies Packaged Drinking Water as High-Risk Category

The FSSAI decided to place packaged drinking water and mineral water under the "high-risk food category" due to concerns about contamination and safety risks. According to a notification issued on November 29 on FSSAI's official website at fssai.gov.in, the decision came in response to the removal of the mandatory BIS certification for these products. While BIS certification was previously required, the FSSAI recognised that the absence of this certification necessitated a more stringent regulatory framework to ensure the safety of packaged drinking water. Momos-Linked Death in Hyderabad: No FSSAI License, Food Preparation in Unhygienic Conditions; Inspection at Wow Hot Momos Reveals Shocking Details (Watch Video).

This is because such products, if improperly handled or stored, can pose significant risks to consumer health, including contamination that can lead to foodborne illnesses. As part of the new regulations, the FSSAI has mandated that all manufacturers of packaged drinking and mineral water undergo annual inspections and third-party audits to maintain quality standards. The inspection process will now include risk-based assessments, ensuring that products are safe for consumption before reaching the market. The FSSAI's move is aimed at strengthening consumer protection and improving the overall quality and safety standards in the packaged water industry.

