Guwahati, February 13: A foot over bridge designed primarily with bamboo is set to be inaugurated on Sunday in Guwahati. The beautiful bridge is a treat to eyes and also aptly displays the various variety and diversity of bamboo resources available in the state of Assam. Irrigation System from Bamboo Sticks, Plastic Bottles Developed by Odisha Farmers ; Watch Video.

It will also serve as an entry landmark to the city and has a sign saying 'Welcome to Guwahati' over it. The bamboo foot over bridge has been constructed at Khanapara. During the night, the lights on the bride shines adding to its beauty. Water Bottles and Lunch Box Made of Bamboo From Tripura and Manipur Are Great Examples of Eco-Friendly Endeavours! See Pics and Video Praising Artisanal Skills.

View the Picture of Bamboo Foot Over Bridge Here:

Bamboo footbridge is the new attraction now at Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/bQBHrBuxJn — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) February 13, 2021

As per reports, the beautiful bamboo foot over bridge located in Khanapara and a couple of bridges located in Dispur and Kamakhya will also be inaugurate on Sunday. It adds to the beauty of the place and enhances its aesthetics.

