A police officer in France was recently handed the suspension after he was convicted of downloading thousands of child sex abuse photos. The police officer in France's Tours is said to have avoided jail after he pleaded guilty. The officer was awarded 18 months suspended sentence after he was convicted of downloading thousands of child sex abuse photos since 2016. Violent Attack Caught on Camera in France: Elderly Woman and Minor Grand-Daughter Attacked in Bordeaux, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

Cop Handed 18-Month Suspension

Police officer in Tours, 🇫🇷 France, given 18 months suspended sentence after being convicted of downloading thousands of child sex abuse photos since 2016. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)