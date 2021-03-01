Kolkata, March 1: The assembly elections in West Bengal will be conducted from March 27-April 29. The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will take place in eight phases. The TMC is in power in West Bengal since 2011. The Mamata Banerjee-led party is confident to retain power based on the development work it carried out in the state. The state government introduced schemes like, Akanksham Kanyashree and Amar Fasal Amar Gosla.

The TMC government initiated various welfare schemes, strengthened the tourism industry and invited investors in the state. Mamata Banerjee will become CM for the third consecutive time if the TMC is voted to power. Notably, The main competition in the Vidhan Sabha polls will be between the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The saffron party is trying its best to come to power in West Bengal. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

Here Are Five Major Achievements of West Bengal Government:

Akanksha Scheme: Considering the hardship faced by the State Government employees for construction of their own houses/ flats for their own accommodation, the Government introduced a new scheme of House Building Loan to the State Government Employees named "AKANKSHA" with a provision of 100 crore rupees. The Government will provide suitable land free of cost to the Housing Department for construction of flats. Amar Fasal Amar Gosla Scheme: The West Bengal Government had announced a pilot project to provide financial assistance to marginal farmers of the state so that they can have their own storehouses and vending carts. A subsidy varying between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 25,000 will be provided for the warehouses. Efforts to Boost Textile Industry: The state government aims to develop West Bengal as a competitive textile hub by increasing its share from the current 6% to at least 12 percent in next few years. To fulfil the purpose the Government has introduced the integrated textile development project. Financial assistance for cluster development, water conservation, environmental compliance, standard quality compliance, market development, branding & designing is also being provided by the TMC government. Kanyashree: The state has an adolescent (10-19 years) population of 1.73 Crores, out of which 48.11% are girls. The Kanyashree scheme aims at improving the status and well being of a girl child in various ways. It discourages early marriage of girls to ensure compliance with the legal provisions pertaining to the minimum age at marriage. It encourages education of girl children in Secondary and Higher Secondary classes. Tourism Industry: West Bengal is home to historical and cultural places. The state is also blessed with scenic beauty. The West Bengal Government is taking all possible steps to boost tourism industry in the state. The Government built homestays in West Bengal for strengthening the tourism industry.

In December last year, the West Bengal government had launched a two-month-long massive outreach programme called 'Duare Sarkar' to make the benefits of state-sponsored welfare schemes more accessible to the underprivileged. The initiative was launched on December 1, 2020. A total of 1.12 crore people reportedly visited the camps set up under the Duare Sarkar programme across the state till December 20.

