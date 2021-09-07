For the convenience of passengers during Ganapati Festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Indian Railways will run 261 Ganapati Special trains to various destinations on Special Fare.

Central Railway to run 201 Ganapati Special Trains, Western Railway to run 42 Ganapati Special Trains, KRCL to run 18 Ganapati Special Trains . These trains have already started services from the last week of August and shall run till 20th September, 2021. Also, Sleeper class coach is augmented in various trains originating from Mumbai to clear the rush. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Special Trains: Central Railway to Run 72 Trips of 4 Ganpati Special Trains; Check Details Here.

For detailed information regarding timings & halts, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. It is worth mentioning that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are requested to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

