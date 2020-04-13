Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug Area of Mumbai Declared ‘Containment Zone’ by BMC After COVID-19 Cases Soar in the City

Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug Area of Mumbai (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 13: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai on Monday declared Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug area as a 'containment zone' as coronavirus cases in the city continued to rise. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra spiked to 1,982 on Sunday, with Mumbai recording the highest single day deaths of COVID-19 patients -16 of the state's 22 fatalities. With the 16 deaths, Mumbai's total casualties shot up to 91, a BMC official said. On Sunday, the state recorded 221 new cases, taking the total number of infected patients to 1,982. The death toll in the state stood at 149 of which Pune recorded 3 deaths, Navi Mumbai 2 and one in Solapur on Sunday. When Will Coronavirus End in India?

According to reports, the number of people in home quarantine on Sunday rose to 61,247 on Sunday, a spike from 38,800 on Saturday. In Mumbai alone, 217 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported, taking the number of total number of infected people in the city to 1,399.

Here's the tweet:

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug area as a 'containment area'; the total number of COVID19 cases in the Maharashtra stands at 1982 pic.twitter.com/MGiONhE8Ml — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

In India, the COVID-19 tally mounted to 8,447 with at least 909 new cases and 34 deaths on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of the total cases, 7,409 are active cases while 764 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospital and one person has migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus in the country on April 12, stood at 273.