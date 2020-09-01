Mumbai, September 1: Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar along with his family on Tuesday visited the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha a day before the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion).

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Performs 'Arti' at His Residence in Mumbai, Seeks Blessing of Lord Ganesha.

It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at homes and at elaborate pandals.