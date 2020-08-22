Mumbai, August 22: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his family members on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Chief Minister offered prayers with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray. The family was seen performing 'arti' together. The Sena chief also took to Twitter to wish everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines regarding the festival, stating that the processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing idols.

Also, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has urged devotees to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a low-key manner and avoid crowding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.