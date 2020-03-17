Gaumutra, Cow Dung on Sale For Rs 500 Each in West Bengal Amid COVID-19 Spread

Gaumutr and Cow Dung. (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Kolkata, March 17: Drink urine of Indian cows at Rs 500 a litre and take the dung at Rs 500 a kilo to ensure immunity from the deadly novel Coronavirus, says a milk vendor who has set up his makeshift roadside shop to sell these bovine products in Dankuni, about 20 km from the West Bengal capital.

Mabud Ali has placed packs of cow dung and jars of cow urine on a table by the National Highway 19 -- that links Delhi and Kolkata. Ali claims he got the idea from a gomutra (cow urine) party organised by the Hindu Mahasabha in Delhi. Gaumutra Party by Hindu Mahasabha in Delhi Today to 'Neutralize Effects' of Coronavirus, Attendees to Get Cow Urine, Cow-Dung Cakes.

"Drink cow urine and ward off coronavirus," says a poster pasted to the table. "I have two cows -- one Indian cow and the other a jersey cow. I earn my living selling milk. So, after I saw the gomutra party on television, I realised I can make more profit by selling cow urine and dung. Now, I can utilise every part of cows in my business," said Ali.

However, in Ali's stall, a litre of urine and a kilo of dung of the jersey cows come at a cheaper rate - Rs 300. Cow Urine Hand Sanitizer For Coronavirus? Cowpathy Sells Gau Mutra Sanitizers on Amazon But it May Not Protect You Against COVID-19.

"A Jersey cow is not a pure breed like Indian cow. So, its urine also is not that much in demand," he said. Ali said the initial response has been "good". "I'll try to continue this trade".