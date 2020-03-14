Gaumutra Party by Hindu Mahasabha in Delhi Today to 'Neutralize Effects' of Coronavirus, Attendees to Get Cow Urine, Cow-Dung Cakes

Invite for gaumutra party (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 14: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha will organise a gaumutra (cow urine) party in Delhi today to fight against novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. An invite for gaumutra party is doing rounds on social media. At the party, attendees will be given cow urine and cakes made of cow dung to consume. "Upon using these (cow urine and cow-dung cake), the virus (COVID-19) will die immediately," Hindu Mahasabha chief Chakrapani Maharaj has recently said. Cow Urine Hand Sanitizer For Coronavirus? Cowpathy Sells Gau Mutra Sanitizers on Amazon But it May Not Protect You Against COVID-19.

According to Chakrapani Maharaj, the gaumutra party will be on lines of the tea party. “Just like we organise tea parties, we have decided to organise a gaumutra party, wherein we will inform people about what is coronavirus and how, by consuming cow-related products, people can be saved from it," Maharaj, who had earlier said that coronavirus is the angry avatar of a Hindu god who has unleashed its wrath to punish non-vegetarians, was quoted by The Print as saying.

While the first gaumutra party is being organised in Delhi, Hindu Mahasabha plans to take their concept across India. Maharaj is of the view that coronavirus came to India "after listening to the animals cry for help". He also said that Telangana minister KT Rama Rao irked coronavirus by consuming chicken on stage. "Corona was quiet in India due to traditional practices like yagyas. But Telangana’s ignorant, egotistical ministers killed animals to consume chicken publicly and challenged ‘corona’, because of which the worst form of ‘corona’ is now looming over India," he said in Hindi.

According to Maharaj, gaumutra party will raise awareness against animal killings as he believes "coronavirus cannot harm vegetarians". "Vegetarians need not worry; it will not impact them. But still, as a precautionary measure, they can also start consuming gaumutra," he said.