Gazipur Wholesale Fruit & Vegetable Market in Delhi Closed For 2 Days For Sanitisation After Secretary & Deputy Secretary Found COVID-19 Positive

Gazipur market (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, May 14: The Gazipur fruit and the vegetable has been closed for two days for sanitisation after secretary and Deputy Secretary of the market tested positive for coronavirus. The coronavirus lockdown had disrupted Delhi's and Asia's largest market as there was a decline in the volume of fruits and vegetables flowing through the market. The arrivals in the market nearly dropped by 50 per cent post-lockdown.

Ghazipur Mandi is the second-largest wholesale vegetable and fruit market in the city. It is spread over an area of one square kilometre area and receives supplies from around 400 trucks per day. It was recently announced that Azadpur Mandi in Delhi would remain open for 24 hours from Tuesday, April 20. Azadpur Mandi in Delhi to Remain Open For 24 Hours From Tuesday, Says Gopal Rai.

Ghazipur Wholesale Fruit & Vegetable Market in Delhi Closed For 2 Days:

According to the Health Ministry numbers released on Thursday morning, there has been a spike of 3,722 COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the country are now at 78,003, and the death toll has increased to 2549. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Delhi has inched closer to the 8,000 mark.