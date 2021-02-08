New Delhi, February 8: Excluding Medical and Dental personnel

Figures are in respect of Women officers only as women are inducted at officer level presently.

There has been an increase in the number of women personnel in the armed forces (excluding Medical, Dental and Nursing cadres) during the year 2020 compared to the figures in the year 2019. Indian Armed Forces, Defence Ministry Employees to Donate One Day's Salary to PM CARES Fund in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

In addition to the provision of Permanent Commission to Women Officers in Judge Advocate General and Army Education Corps, the Government of India has recently announced grant of Permanent Commission to Women Officers in all other Arms/ Services in which they are eligible for commission. Further, the Government of India has sanctioned 1700 women in Military Police Corps in a phased manner.

The number of men and women employed in the three armed forces are as under:

Men Women % Women Indian Army 1218036 6807 0.56% Indian Air Force* 146727 1607 1.08% Indian Navy 10108 704 # 6.5%

The Indian Air Force (IAF) undertakes various induction publicity measures to encourage youth including women to join IAF. Modules like direct contact programme, print and electronic media is extensively used to create awareness about IAF and educate students about various mode of entries.

Women are employed as officers in Indian Navy since 1992 wherein only three avenues were available to Women viz. Law, Education and Logistics. However, over a period of time, number of other avenues has been opened for Women induction as follows:

Year Avenue available 1992 Law, Education, Logistics 2001 Naval Constructor Cadre 2008 Observer Specialisation (Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft) 2016 Pilots (Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft) 2017 Naval Armament Inspectorate 2019 Sports and Musician Cadres, and Lateral Induction into Provost Specialisation

