Hyderabad, Dec 2: The Telangana State Election Commission on Tuesday stopped polling in Old Malakpet ward of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and ordered re-poll after a goof-up in ballot paper.

The poll panel announced that repolling in all the 69-polling stations of Ward 26 will be held on December 3.

The polling in the ward stopped a couple of hours after the process began at 7 a.m. in all 150 wards on Tuesday. GHMC Elections 2020: Hyderabad's Next Mayor Will be From BJP, Says Amit Shah, Promises to End 'Nizam Culture, Appeasement'.

The Commission took the decision after it was brought to its notice that the symbol of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) 'Hammer, sickle and star' was printed as the symbol of Communist Party of India (CPI). The symbol of CPI 'Ears of Corn & Sickle' was missing.

Interestingly, the CPI-M is not contesting the election from this ward.

"The repoll will be held on December 3, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in all the 69 polling stations already notified," the SEC said. It added that during the repoll, the indelible ink should be applied to the left-hand middle finger of the voter.

In view of the repoll, the poll panel banned publication, broadcast and telecast of exit polls on GHMC elections till 6 p.m. on December 3. The counting of votes polled in all 150 wards is scheduled to be taken up on December 4.

