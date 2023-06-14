Hardoi, June 14: In a shocking incident, a man forced his 10-year-old son to sit on a railway track as a form of punishment in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, police said.

In a video that has gone viral, the boy is seen naked, his hands and feet are tied with white plastic strings. A woman is heard questioning the father and his methods. Rajasthan Shocker: Father Kills Son With Sword While Sleeping in Banswara District.

Man Forces Son To Sit on Railway Tracks in Viral Video:

The man picks up his son from the railway track after people insist that a train is seen from far. The man has not yet been identified and the police are trying to gather more information. Indore Horror: Father Strangles Minor Son to Death Over Dispute With Second Wife, Records Murder on His Mobile Phone.

"The man will face punishment. We are trying to identify him," said a police spokesman.

