Hardoi, June 14: In a shocking incident, a man forced his 10-year-old son to sit on a railway track as a form of punishment in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, police said.
In a video that has gone viral, the boy is seen naked, his hands and feet are tied with white plastic strings. A woman is heard questioning the father and his methods. Rajasthan Shocker: Father Kills Son With Sword While Sleeping in Banswara District.
Man Forces Son To Sit on Railway Tracks in Viral Video:
*️⃣नशेड़ी बाप की खौफनाक करतूत
*️⃣बेटे को निर्वस्त्र कर रेलवे की पटरी पर बैठाया
*️⃣बच्चे के हाथ पैर प्लास्टिक की रस्सियों से बांधे
*️⃣ट्रेन आती देख बच्चे को लोगों ने ट्रैक से हटवाया
*️⃣कोतवाली शहर के ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे का मामला#Hardoi pic.twitter.com/vjTgvysrCV
— JMD News (@jmdnewsflash) June 13, 2023
The man picks up his son from the railway track after people insist that a train is seen from far. The man has not yet been identified and the police are trying to gather more information. Indore Horror: Father Strangles Minor Son to Death Over Dispute With Second Wife, Records Murder on His Mobile Phone.
"The man will face punishment. We are trying to identify him," said a police spokesman.
