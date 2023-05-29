Mumbai, May 29: Cash-strapped airline Go First has announced salary hikes for its pilots in an effort to retain them, despite the suspension of its operations pending an NCLT resolution. According to internal communication, captains will see an increase of up to Rs 1 lakh per month, while first officers will receive a raise of Rs 50,000 per month. Go First will implement salary hikes for pilots who are released online for flying and continue to be on the company's payroll from May 31.

According to the media reports, the changes will come into effect from July 1. The Wadia Group-owned airline said those who resigned from the company but are willing to reconsider their decision and rejoin the airline by June 15 would also be eligible for the pay hike. According to the company letter, the air carrier has revealed its plans to reintroduce a longevity bonus in the near future. The company intends to implement this bonus as an additional incentive for its pilots. Go First Flights Cancellation: India's Low-Cost Airline Extends Suspension of Flights Till May 28 Citing Operational Reasons.

Go First, in its internal communication, reassured pilots by expressing that it won't be long before the airline resumes operations. The company emphasised that this would enable them to maintain regular salary payouts, and the company is working in “right earnest” to get back in the skies. The airline has temporarily suspended its flights, with operations currently on hold until May 30. Go Airlines Moves NCLT, Says Pratt & Whitney Not Supplying Spare Engines That Resulted in Grounding of 25 Aircrafts.

In a twist in a raging dispute over the supplies, Pratt & Whitney said it has no engines currently available for Go First airline, which also has no rights over them, the counsel for the US firm told a Delaware court. The airline had blamed the American company for its financial troubles as they failed to supply engines on time.

