Hyderabad, November 2: In a strange incident, a large number of people with a ticket for the Hyderabad-Delhi flight on Monday were told at the airport that "no such flight existed." As per the report published by the Times of India, the flyers booked tickets for a Go First flight. The airport authority told the people that the airline had stopped operating on the route about a month ago.

In a conversation with the media outlet, the frustrated passengers urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to intervene and take strict actions against the airline. The stranded passengers also demanded action against Happy Fares, a Guwahati-based firm that issued the tickets to the "ghost flight." Bangalore-Bound IndiGo Flight Grounded at Delhi Airport After Suspected Spark in Aircraft.

What Exactly is Ghost Flight?

A “ghost flight” usually occurs when airlines continue to fly routes despite having no passengers on board. The term is said to be originated out of Europe. Video: Drunk Passenger Bites Attendant’s Finger in Plane, Forces Turkish Airlines Flight to Make Emergency Landing At Kualanamu Airport.

According to the reports, the owner of GoFlySmart, Ankit Agarwal admitted to a slip and shared an email sent by the airline on October 26 that indicated that the flight had changed due to operational reasons. Agarwal further added that "since the PNR was live on the website, we thought it would operate.” As per the reports, GoFlySmart is a sub-agent of Go First that buys tickets from the airline and sells them to Happy Fares.

