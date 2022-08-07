Chandigarh, August 7: To protect livestock from contagious disease lumpy skin, the Punjab government has procured 66,666 doses of goat pox vaccine, which will be administered free of cost to the livestock to prevent its outbreak, Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Sunday.

Taking stock of the situation, the minister said the vaccine, which was specially ordered from Hyderabad, has already been sent to all districts and doctors have started administering it. 'Raksha Goat Pox' Vaccine Launched in India by IIL.

He said the government is taking all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the disease. The department is in touch with the authorities to order more vaccine so as to ensure no shortage of equipments and vaccine, he added.

This disease is spreading, especially in the cattle, and many districts have been affected, said the minister, urging the dairy farmers not to dispose of the carcass in open.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2022 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).