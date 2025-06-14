A video of a couple from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, showcasing their breathtaking Taj Mahal-inspired home has taken the internet by storm. Built by Anand Prakash Chouksey and his wife, the 4BHK marble house is a one-third replica of the iconic monument and stands on the campus of a school founded by Chouksey. Clad in Makrana marble, the home features domes, carved pillars, and arched entrances—mirroring the original’s grandeur. In a viral video by Instagram user Priyam Saraswat, the couple proudly gives a tour, explaining their intention to celebrate love and pay tribute to the original Taj Mahal’s message. Social media users are in awe of the heartfelt design and architectural marvel. Caught on Camera: Mumbai Vlogger Warns About Tunnel Theft on Moving Train — Gets His Phone Snatched Mid-Sentence in a Brutally Ironic Twist; Video Goes Viral.

MP Couple Builds Taj Mahal-Inspired Home Inside School Campus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyam Saraswat (@priyamsaraswat)

