New Delhi, May 20: The government on Thursday said that the aerosol can travel up to ten metres from the infected person, and that aerosol through the infected person can fall within two meters but can be carried to ten teters through the air."Aerosol and droplets are key mode of transmission of the virus," it said. The advisory said, to prevent it people should continue wearing mask, wear double masks or a N95 mask. COVID-19 Vaccination To Be Deferred by 3 Months for Recovered Coronavirus Patients, Says Government.

The advisory issued by the principal scientific advisors office said, Ventilation is a community defense that protects all of us at home or at work. Introducing outdoor air in offices, homes and larger public spaces is advised. Measures to improve ventilation in these spaces must be taken up on urgent priority in urban and rural areas alike, recommendations for hutments, homes, offices and large centralised buildings are given. COVID-19 in India: Government's Principal Scientific Adviser Issues 'Stop Transmission, Crush Pandemic' Guidelines to Prevent Coronavirus Spread.

Simple strategic placement of fans, open windows and doors, even slightly open windows can introduce outdoor air and improve the air quality inside. Introduction of cross ventilation and exhaust fans will be beneficial in curtailing the spread of the disease.

In buildings with central air-management systems improving central air filtration/increased filtration efficiency is especially helpful when enhanced outdoor air delivery options are limited. In offices, auditoriums, shopping malls etc use of gable fan systems and roof ventilators are recommended. Frequent cleaning and replacement of fiters is highly recommended.

Saliva and nasal discharged in the form of droplets and aerosols, by an infected person while exhaling, talking, speaking, singing, laughing, coughing or sneezing etc is the primary mode of virus transmissions. infected person who shows no symptoms also transmit the virus. People without symptoms can spread the virus.

