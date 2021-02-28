New Delhi, February 28: Centre has extended the deadline for filing annual GST returns for the financial year 2019-20 till March 31. Earlier the deadline for filing the returns was extended February 28.

In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Revenue said that the decision has been taken considering the difficulties expressed by the taxpayers in meeting the deadline.

"In view of the difficulties expressed by the taxpayers in meeting this time limit, government has decided to further extend the due date for furnishing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for the financial year 2019-20 to 31.03.2021 with the approval of Election Commission of India," it said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2021 11:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).