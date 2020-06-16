Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Gujarat: 2 Earthquakes and 18 Aftershocks Since Sunday Rattle Kutch

News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 05:19 PM IST
A+
A-
Gujarat: 2 Earthquakes and 18 Aftershocks Since Sunday Rattle Kutch
Earthquake. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ahmedabad, June 16: As many as 18 aftershocks and two quakes have been experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district in three days since the earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rattled parts of the state on Sunday, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said on Tuesday.

Of the 20 aftershocks, the ISR has categorised two tremors recorded on Monday of 4.6 and 4.1 magnitudes as separate earthquakes, because they occurred in different faultlines, the official said. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot.

An aftershock of 3.7 magnitude was recorded at 10.49 am on Tuesday, while three other aftershocks -- of magnitudes 2.3, 1.7 and 1.9 -- were recorded on Monday night, he said.

Of 19 tremors recorded till Tuesday morning, two are new earthquakes with 4.6 and 4.1 magnitudes that had occurred on separate branches of the main south Waghad faultline on Monday, said Sumer Chopra, director of Gandhinagar-based ISR.

"Not all of these tremors are aftershocks of the Sunday's quake. Some of them are from nearby fault lines as well," he said. The 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred on south Wagad fault, which is a system of faults with many branches. When a moderate intensity quake occurs, it disturbs the nearby branches, Chopra said.

"So, when this moderate intensity shock occurred, it disturbed nearby connected faults and passed on the energy to them," he said. The quakes with intensities of 4.6 and 4.1 magnitude that occurred on Monday were on the branches of the main south Waghad fault, and were technically separate earthquakes, the official said.

According to the ISR, an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude occurred at 12.57 pm on Monday with its epicentre 15 km north-northeast from Bhachau in Kutch and this was followed by a quake of 4.1 magnitude at 3.56 pm at six km north-northwest of Bhachau.

The combined aftershocks of these three earthquakes stand at 17 so far, the official said. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake recorded at 8.13 pm Sunday night shook Kutch and parts of Gujarat including Rajkot and Patan.

According to the Kutch district administration, no casualties or major damage to properties were reported in any of these earthquakes. Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur regularly there.

Comments
Tags:
Aftershock Earthquake Gujarat Kutch
You might also like
Earthquake in Jammu: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Jolts Region Near Katra
News

Earthquake in Jammu: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Jolts Region Near Katra
Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 Jolts Region Near Dushanbe, Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir
World

Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 Jolts Region Near Dushanbe, Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir
Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 3.5 Hit Regions 132 Km North-Northwest of Rajkot, Third Quake in State in 2 Days
News

Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 3.5 Hit Regions 132 Km North-Northwest of Rajkot, Third Quake in State in 2 Days
Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 4.4 Hit Regions 83 Km Northwest of Rajkot
News

Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 4.4 Hit Regions 83 Km Northwest of Rajkot
GSEB Class 12 Results 2020 For Commerce And Arts Declared: Pass Percentage of Gujarat Board HSC Result is 76.29%, Check Details
Education

GSEB Class 12 Results 2020 For Commerce And Arts Declared: Pass Percentage of Gujarat Board HSC Result is 76.29%, Check Details
GSEB HSC Result 2020 For Commerce And Arts Stream Declared, Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org For Gujarat Board Class 12
Education

GSEB HSC Result 2020 For Commerce And Arts Stream Declared, Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org For Gujarat Board Class 12
Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot
News

Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot
Ahmedabad: Naroda Man Marries a Con Woman, Gets Duped of Rs 1.55 lakh
News

Ahmedabad: Naroda Man Marries a Con Woman, Gets Duped of Rs 1.55 lakh
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement