Gujarat Businessman, Who Was Helping People Affected by Lockdown, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ahmedabad, April 6: A 55-year-old businessman from Ahmedabad who was helping the lockdown-affected has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials said on Monday. However, since the Maninagar resident was not involved in personally distributing food packets, there was no possibility of anyone else getting infected due to him, Tejas Shah, Deputy Health Officer (South Zone), Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"The financier, who tested positive on Sunday, was supplying free meals to people affected by the lockdown. He had outsourced work of preparing the meals to a professional cook. He had hired men to distribute the food as well," he said.

Gujarat businessman, who was supplying free meals to people affected by lockdown, tests positive for #coronavirus. He was not involved in personally distributing food packets: Officials. #Lockdown21 #Covid_19 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2020

The source of infection is unknown since the man was at home for long and has no travel history, officials said. "After he tested positive, 13 persons, including family members, have been quarantined," Shah said.