Gujarat, July 13: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has increased the penalty for not wearing a mask to Rs 500 from Rs 200. The total number of cases in Gujarat has increased to 41,820 and the death toll in the state has jumped to 2,045. On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government increased the fine for violating mask rule in the state amid COVID-19 pandemic to Rs 500 from Rs 100.

This came as a 55-hour lockdown over the weekend comes into effect at 10 pm today. Among the states which have imposed the highest penalty among people violating rules is Kerala, which fines Rs 10,000 for people not wearing a face mask. India Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 28,701 COVID-19 Cases, Coronavirus Tally Inches Closer to 9 Lakh.

Penalty For Not Wearing Face Mask Increased to Rs 500:

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation increases penalty for not wearing mask to Rs 500 from Rs 200 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Not only in Gujarat, but across the country, there has been a huge spike in COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 tally has now inched closer to the 9 lakh mark on Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).