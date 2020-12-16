Gujarat, December 16: The Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act will be enforced in the state from Wednesday, informed Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. The Act prohibits land grabbing in the state and imposes imprisonment of up to 14 years on “land mafias.”

The Act also stated that the burden of proving that the land has not been grabbed will be on the accused. Gujarat Govt to Enact ‘Gunda Act’ to Prosecute Habitual Criminals.

Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act to be Enforced in the State From Today:

The Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act will be enforced in the state from today: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Here Are Details About New Law:

Special courts will be set up to dispose off cases within 6 months. The special courts would also take up cases on a suo moto basis.

The burden of the proof will be on the accused.

Those found guilty of grabbing land will be punished with a jail term ranging from 10 years to a maximum of 14 years.

The legislation will cover both governments as well as privately owned land, properties and also the properties of trusts and religious organisations.



