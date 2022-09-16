Surat, Sep 16: A restaurateur was arrested on the charges of serving beef to his customers in place of meat and 60 kg of cow meat was seized from his restaurant Delhi Dastarkhwan in Gujarat's Surat.

Lalgate police station head constable Yajendra Dadubhai said that on September 11, he had received a complaint that beef is being stored and served in Delhi Dastarkhwan restaurant, after which he, along with his team, searched the premises of the restaurant and found six packets of meat, each weighing ten kg.

Surat police sent the seized meat to FSL which confirmed it was cow meat, post which it arrested Sarfaraz Mohammad Wazirkhan late Thursday night.

Police are searching for Ansar, who had supplied the beef.

Slaughter of cow and progeny is strictly prohibited in Gujarat.

A case is registered under various sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and IPC sections.

