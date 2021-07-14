Ahmedabad, July 14: A woman was killed by her lover in the Ramol city of Gujarat's Ahmedabad district. The man later also ended his life. The incident took place on Tuesday in the city's Gayatri Dham society. The deceased have been identified as Bhumika Panchal and Vanraj Sindha. Police have registered a case of murder and trespassing against Sindha on the basis of a complaint registered by Bhumika's husband Ajay Panchal.

Bhumika was a mother of three children. According to a report published in The Times of India, Panchal met Sindha sometime ago and even asked the accused to help him to get a job for his wife Bhumika. Sindha then started to visit Panchal's house frequently. About a month ago, Panchal caught Bhumika and Vanraj together at night.

Bhumika then promised him that she would not meet Sindha again. Panchal also asked the accused not to visit his house again. On Tuesday morning, Sindha visited Panchal's house to meet Bhumika. He locked the door from inside. Both reported had a fight, after which Sindha stabbed Bhumiuka and then slit his throat. At the time of the incident, Panchal and his mother were not at home

According to the report, Panchal was informed by his neighbour that Sindha went inside his home. When he reached home, he found his wife and Sindha's bodies in the poll of blood. The two were taken to a nearby hospital, where Bhumika was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Sindha succumbed to his injuries during treatment. At the time of the incident, Panchal's grandmother was reportedly at home. The police have started an investigation into the case.

