Gujarat, Nov 10: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in Gujarat's Surat city on Wednesday. The accused, Santosh Chauhan, a garbage collector has been arrested by police.

The accused,who was allegedly drunk blindly, had gone to collect garbage outside a public toilet in Baroda Prestige area, when he saw the minor who is 11 year old.

He lured the girl with chocolates and took her to a public toilet. He then allegedly forced himself on her. Mumbai Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped On Terrace Of Hospital Building in Sion, One Arrested

Cries of the girl were heard by a shopkeeper nearby who along with local residents went to the toilet and caught and handed him over to the police. The minor also narrated the incident to her mother, who then lodged an FIR against the garbage collector at Varachha police station.

“The accused is a rag picker and he had spotted the girl standing alone following which he took her to the public lavatory to molest her. An alert shopkeeper along with other local residents rescued the girl” said the Assistant Commissioner of Police C K Patel.

In another horrific incident few days ago a two-and-a-half-year-old child was allegedly raped and strangulated by her neighbour after abducting her when she playing outside her house.

