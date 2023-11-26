This morning, November 26, several regions in Gujarat witnessed an unexpected hailstorm, transforming the landscape into a winter wonderland and prompting locals to capture the phenomenon. The roads of these areas turned white as snow, delighting locals who seized the opportunity to step outside and feel the icy hailstones. Enthusiastic residents shared captivating photos and videos online, capturing the rare and mesmerising sight. The unusual weather created a sense of excitement and joy in the community, turning the unexpected hailstorm into a memorable experience for many in the state. Rain & Hailstorm in Ahmedabad Photos & Videos: Rainfall Lashes Gujarat City Amid Scorching Heat, Internet Is Divided, Here's Why.

Hailstorm in Gujarat

Flash: Latest visuals of the surface of #Rajkot – Kuvadva road on Sunday morning was completely paved with white ice due to an intense round of hailstorm. The people on this busy road parked their vehicles and took time to enjoy walking on ice. #Gujarat #Rajkot pic.twitter.com/eWtryZqnt1 — nalla insaan (@_nalla_insaan_) November 26, 2023

Hailstorm Turns Roads White

#Rajkot#Rajkot: Severe hailstorm damages car parking shade in #Gujarat. This morning, multiple regions in Gujarat experienced a hailstorm, creating a snow-like atmosphere in the state. pic.twitter.com/ksDuRVHLzu — . (@lalsinghrajpoot) November 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)