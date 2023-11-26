This morning, November 26, several regions in Gujarat witnessed an unexpected hailstorm, transforming the landscape into a winter wonderland and prompting locals to capture the phenomenon. The roads of these areas turned white as snow, delighting locals who seized the opportunity to step outside and feel the icy hailstones. Enthusiastic residents shared captivating photos and videos online, capturing the rare and mesmerising sight. The unusual weather created a sense of excitement and joy in the community, turning the unexpected hailstorm into a memorable experience for many in the state. Rain & Hailstorm in Ahmedabad Photos & Videos: Rainfall Lashes Gujarat City Amid Scorching Heat, Internet Is Divided, Here's Why.

Hailstorm in Gujarat

Hailstorm Turns Roads White

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)