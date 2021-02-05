Gandhinagar, February 5: A 35-year-old man allegedly posing as a police officer and extorting money in Ahmedabad's Vatva has been arrested on Thursday. The accused identified as Imran Armanali Saiyyad reportedly threatened a man to book him for a criminal offence for carrying meat with him. Saiyyad also took a sum of Rs 5,000 from the victim. Mumbai: Man Impersonating Police Officer Rapes Woman, Threatens to Implicate Her in Prostitution Ring.

Following the incident, the victim identified as Pravin Vaghela, filed a complaint at the Bapunagar police station. The police launched an investigation into the matter and tracked Saiyyad down with the help of the technical surveillance. "He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 392 for robbery and 170 for impersonation of a police officer,” a Police Official privy to the investigation told the Indian Express. Gujarat Shocker: 63-Year-Old Surat Man Married for Six Times Looks for Seventh Wife After Sixth Wife Denies Physical Relationship.

As per reports, Vaghela told the cops that a man impersonating a police officer checked the contents on his carry bag and threatened him with six-years imprisonment for animal cruelty and having half a kg of mutton without permit. The accused also extorted Rs 5,000 from Vaghela to not register a complaint, as reported by the Indian Express.

