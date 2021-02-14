Gandhinagar, February 14: In a shocking incident, an Indonesian woman has been arrested by the police in Ahmedabad on Saturday for staying in India without visa for almost eight years. The accused identified as Neelu Rediah alias Tini Joshi is married to an Indian man named Sandeep Joshi was also held by the police for his alleged involvement in securing fake documents including PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter ID card among others for his wife.

As per reports, the woman met Sandeep during 2013 when she was working in a Chennai hotel on a work visa. After her visa expired, she went back to Indonesia, following which she came to India on 15-day work visa, married Sandeep and has been living in the country since then. The Ahmedabad police reportedly, received a tip from a regional passport officer that led to arrest of the couple after forged documents were received from their residence during a raid. Indian, Who Was Staying in UAE Illegally For 13 Years, Returns Home After Waiver in Overstay Fines.

“In 2018, Sandeep made the voter ID card of Rediah as his wife Tini Joshi, using their marriage certificate. Then using the voter ID card, they got PAN card for her. Using rent agreement and marriage certificate, they availed passport and Aadhaar card as well of the woman,” said Sub Inspector AB Desai as reported by the Indian Express. Mumbai Police Refuses to Reveal Details of Illegal Migrants Under RTI.

A complaint has been filed against the duo under sections 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security) 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) 471 (using forged as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code and 114 for offence committed when abettor present along with sections of The Passport Act.

