Mumbai, May 10: In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat, a man who was cutting fruits ended up being wounded after he accidentally pierced the knife in his abdomen in Rajkot. The man identified as Amardeepsinh Rana, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Rajkot.

As per reports, the 32-year-old man from Morbi ended up being critically injured in a freak accident which took place at his home in the kitchen. According to a report in the Times of India, Rana breathed his last on Monday night. Rajkot Shocker: Man Mercilessly Thrashes Spa Staffer With Iron Pipe For Refusing to Have Sex With Him, Booked.

The freak incident took place on May 2 when Rana, who lives with his wife at Hari Park Society in the ceramic town was chopping fruits in the kitchen. During the act, he was also said to be engaged in a friendly banter with his wife. Police officials said that the couple were married for 10 years.

Amid the friendly banter when Rana was chopping the fruits, the knife accidentally pierced his abdomen. His wife, who was shocked called for help as they tried to save his life. Soon after the freak incident, Rana was rushed to a private hospital in Morbi, however, his condition deteriorated. Following this, he was shifted to another hospital in Rajkot city. Gujarat Horror: Couple Behead Themselves Using Guillotine-Like Device As Sacrificial Ritual in Rajkot, Suicide Note Recovered.

In the end, Rana succumbed to his injuries during treatment. After the incident came to light, an offence under CrPC 174 was registered by the Morbi police. The police have also launched an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation by the police has ruled out any foul play.

