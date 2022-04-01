Rajkot, April 1: A man who wanted to kill his lover’s four-year-old son and die by suicide after uploading a video on facebook was arrested by Rajkot rural police on Thursday night before he could execute his plan.

Dhoraji police station got a phone call on Thursday night by a woman of Supedi village saying that her four years old child was kidnapped by an unknown man.

The police blocked the borders and informed all the control rooms.

The police contacted the accused Dinesh Rathod a native of Jambuva Madhya Pradesh but he wanted to die by suicide after hurting the child. Punjab: Months After Youth’s Murder in Ludhiana, Two Arrested

Talking to media persons, superintendent of police Balram Meena said,“He wanted to go to Aji dam and there was a possibility that he could hurt the child. He wanted to upload a video of his act on facebook but our officers worked smartly and using psychological counselling convinced him to come back.” Jharkhand: 29-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murder Over Land Dispute in Jamshedpur

According to police, when the complainant woman was going on a bike with her brother the accused Rathod intercepted them and snatched the child from the woman’s hand. The woman did not recognise Rathod and she only knew that the accused was wearing red clothes.

The woman’s husband was in jail and Rathod was helping her and they both were in love, however the woman's brother did not like this relationship and rebuked him and the woman had also cut contact with him. “He wanted to take revenge for their internal affair by hurting the child.” Meena added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2022 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).